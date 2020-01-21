SEC Filings KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01.

On January 16, 2020, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that it will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on March 12, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. The Press Release also indicated that the Company’s year-end results are scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, March 11, 2020. In addition, the Press Release announced that Kingstone Insurance Company, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has finalized a new 25% personal lines quota share treaty for the period December 15, 2019 through December 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information in the Press Release is being furnished, not filed, to this Item 7.01. Accordingly, the information in the Press Release will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference. The furnishing of the information in this Report with respect to the Press Release is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Company that the information in this Report with respect to the Press Release is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.

