SEC Filings Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On January 21, 2020, Key Tronic Corporation issued a preliminary press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 28, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Form 8-K including the Exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of Key Tronic Corporation under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT.>Statements contained in the Exhibit to this report that state Key Tronic Corporation\’s or its management\’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Key Tronic Corporation\’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect those results include those mentioned in the documents that Key Tronic Corporation has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.