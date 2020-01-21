Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
EX-99.1 2 q22020exhibit991prelim.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625KEYTRONIC CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTSFOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 Spokane Valley,…
About Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service. The Company provides EMS services, such as product design, surface mount technologies (SMT) and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), tool making, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication, liquid injection molding, complex assembly, automated tape winding, prototype design and full product assembly. The Company’s manufacturing operations are located in Oakdale, Minnesota; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Corinth, Mississippi; Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and foreign manufacturing operations in Juarez, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.