AMERISERV FINANCIAL, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of operation and financial condition.



About AMERISERV FINANCIAL, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Story continues below

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company of AmeriServ Financial Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activities consist of owning and operating its three subsidiary entities. The Company’s segments include retail banking, commercial banking, trust and investment/parent. Its Retail banking segment includes the deposit-gathering branch franchise and lending to both individuals and small businesses. Its Commercial banking to businesses includes commercial loans and commercial real estate mortgage (CRE) loans. The trust segment contains its wealth management businesses, which include the Trust Company, WCCA, its registered investment advisory firm and financial services. Wealth management includes personal trust products and services, such as personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services and pre-need trusts. The investment/parent segment includes the net results of investment securities and borrowing activities.