KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

The Registrant expects to mail to its shareholders the Registrant\’s quarterly financial information for the fourth quarter of 2019 on or about February 14, 2020. A copy of this mailing is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 – Release dated January 31, 2020 of quarterly financial information as of December 31, 2019.