KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
The Registrant expects to mail to its shareholders the Registrant\’s quarterly financial information for the fourth quarter of 2019 on or about February 14, 2020. A copy of this mailing is attached as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1 – Release dated January 31, 2020 of quarterly financial information as of December 31, 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, the discussion in this Report may include certain forward looking statements based upon management expectations. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause future results to differ from these expectations include the following: change in economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in laws or regulatory enforcement; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; demand for financial services; the impact of our continuing growth strategy; and other factors, including various “risk factors” set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our annual report on Form 10-K and these other reports are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Company\’s website, www.kybank.com.
KENTUCKY BANCSHARES INC /KY/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-99d1.htm EX-99.1 ktyb_Ex99_1 Exhibit 99.1 Earnings Report – December 31,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)
Kentucky Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business in the Commonwealth of Kentucky through its banking subsidiary, Kentucky Bank (the Bank), and its non-bank subsidiary, KBI Insurance Company. It operates through the banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is engaged in general full-service commercial and consumer banking. KBI Insurance Company is a captive insurance subsidiary. Kentucky Bank offers its customers a range of other services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit facilities, credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services. The Bank offers Internet banking, including bill payment, available to its customers at www.kybank.com. Through its Wealth Management Department, Kentucky Bank provides brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust and agency services (including management agency services).
An ad to help with our costs