KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

On November 23, 2020, KemPharm, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release (the “Press Release”) which provided an update to the Company\’s prodrug development pipeline, including the expected filing of the Investigational New Drug application for KP879 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to year-end 2020, and the introduction of a new prodrug candidate to its pipeline, KP1077. The Company is investigating KP1077 as a potential treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia, which is an underserved, orphan disease indication. In addition, the Company provided an update to its management presentation (the \”Presentation\”) for the same.

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP). The Company is developing KP201/APAP as an immediate release (IR), a product candidate for the short-term, or no longer than 14 days for the management of acute pain. The Company has designed KP201/APAP with abuse-deterrent properties to address the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. The Company also focuses on developing the pipeline of additional prodrug product candidates that targets pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Company’s products include KP201/IR (APAP-free), KP511/ER, KP415, KP606/IR and KP746.