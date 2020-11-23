FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On November 19, 2020 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty’s outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2020 and is expected to be paid on December 31, 2020. This is the 110th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its owned subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana customers, through approximately 20 banking facilities located in the Market Services Areas (MSAs). Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and local municipalities in its market areas and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in securities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans. It also participates in certain syndicated loans, including shared national credits, with other financial institutions.

