SEC Filings FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On November 19, 2020 the Board of Directors of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") declared a quarterly cash dividend on First Guaranty’s outstanding shares of common stock of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2020 and is expected to be paid on December 31, 2020. This is the 110th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common shareholders.