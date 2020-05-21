SEC Filings Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01

On May 21, 2020, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing positive topline results from the primary analysis of ROCKstar (KD025-213), the pivotal trial evaluating belumosudil (KD025) in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

The Company hosted a conference call and webcast on May 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, to discuss the topline results from the primary analysis of the ROCKstar trial. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of www.kadmon.com, under “Presentations & Events.”

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or into any filing or other document to the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in any such filing.

As disclosed in Item 7.01, the Company hosted a conference call and webcast on May 21, 2020 to discuss the topline results from the primary analysis of its ROCKstar trial. The presentation slides used by the Company during the conference call and webcast are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report.

(d) Exhibits

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

About Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of KD025, Tesevatinib and KD034. The Company’s other products include Ribasphere RibaPak, Ribasphere, Qsymia, Tetrabenazine and Valganciclovir. KD025 is an orally available, selective small molecule inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a molecular target in multiple autoimmune, fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Tesevatinib is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to block key molecular drivers of tumor growth, metastases and drug resistance. KD034 is the Company’s portfolio of enhanced formulations of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.