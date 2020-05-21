Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

About Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company operates through the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor manufacturing industry segment. The Company sells its equipment to semiconductor chip manufacturers across the world. In addition to equipment, it provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for various application requirements. Its other products include legacy dry strip equipment, curing systems and thermal processing systems. The Company’s systems are based on a Purion platform, which offers purity, precision and productivity by combining a single wafer end station, enabling unmatched throughput (approximately 500 wafers per hour), and a spot beam.