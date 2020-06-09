ITERIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ITI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 9, 2020, Iteris, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Iteris Reports 18% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Fiscal Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $30.9 Million Represents Quarterly Record for Company

About ITERIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services, and the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. The Performance Analytics segment includes iPeMS, its specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions, as well as ClearPath Weather, its road-maintenance applications, and ClearAg, its precision agriculture solutions.