Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

From June 3, 2020 through June 9, 2020, investors (the “Lenders”) subscribed for convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”) and loaned to Bionik Laboratories Corp. (the “Company”) an aggregate of approximately $1,302,500 (the “Loan”). The Loan represent the second tranche borrowed to the Company’s convertible note offering for up to $7,000,000 (formerly $3,000,000 or up to $7,000,000 if oversubscribed) gross proceeds (the “Offering”). The Notes were issued commencing June 8, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Loan for the Company’s working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 1% per month, computed based on a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months and will be payable, along with the principal amount, on March 31, 2021 (the “Maturity Date”).

The Notes will be convertible into equity of the Company upon the following events on the following terms:

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Bionik), formerly Drywave Technologies, Inc., is a medical device and robotics company. The Company is focused on providing rehabilitation solutions and developing transformational technologies and solutions to individuals with neurological disorders, specializing in the designing, developing and commercializing of physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics and assisted robotic products. It has over three products on the market and approximately three products in various stages of development. The InMotion Systems include the InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, InMotion Wrist and InMotion ANKLE are designed to provide patent-adaptive therapy in a manner that has been clinically verified to manage neuro-recovery. The Company is also engaged in developing a lower-body exoskeleton, ARKE, which designs to allow paraplegics, as well as other wheelchair users the ability to rehabilitate through walking.