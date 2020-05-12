iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

iSign Solutions Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea121605ex10-1_isignsolu.htm PROMISSORY NOTE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc., formerly Communication Intelligence Corporation, is a supplier of digital transaction management (DTM) software enabling the paperless, secure management of document-based transactions. The Company’s solutions include an array of functionality and services, including electronic signatures, workflow management and various options for biometric authentication. These solutions are available across virtually all enterprise, desktop and mobile environments as an integrated platform for both ad-hoc and automated transactions. The Company’s SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The SignatureOne and iSign suite of products includes SignatureOne Ceremony Server (Ceremony Server), iSign Console (Console), iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, Sign-it and iSign Toolkits. Its products allow legally binding electronic signatures to be added to digital documents.