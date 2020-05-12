CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CASI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 11, 2020, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information on this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and other medical needs. It operates through the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer segment. Its product pipeline includes internal development of its lead drug candidate, ENMD-2076; MARQIBO, ZEVALIN and EVOMELA, and early-stage candidates in preclinical development. Its ENMD-2076 is an orally active, Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor with a kinase selectivity profile and multiple mechanisms of action. Its Marqibo is a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated, formulation of vincristine sulfate. Its ZEVALIN (ibritumomab tiuxetan) injection for intravenous use is a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody. Its EVOMELA is an intravenous formulation of melphalan being investigated by Spectrum in the multiple myeloma transplant setting. Its pipeline also includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial).