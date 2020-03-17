INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On March 16, 2020, we issued a press release announcing our trading symbol change from IVOB to INVO. The CUSIP number for our common stock will remain unchanged. A copy of the press release is filed hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

About INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on creating various treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. The Company’s product, the INVOcell, is a medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered as an assisted reproductive technology (ART). INVOcell is an intravaginal culture (IVC) system used for preparing, holding and transferring human gametes or embryos during vaginal in vitro fertilization or intravaginal culture procedures (IVF/IVC). The INVOcell system consists of various components: INVOcell Culture Device, INVOcell Retention Device and INVOcell Holding Block. The INVO Procedure is a fertility treatment option allowing fertilization and early embryo development to take place inside the woman’s body. The INVO Procedure is an IVC or in vivo incubation assisted reproduction technique available.