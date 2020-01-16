InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

As previously disclosed on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 19, 2019, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on July 17, 2019, notifying the Company that, for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the “Compliance Period Rule”), the Company was provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 13, 2020 (the “Initial Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

The Company did not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by the Initial Compliance Date. On January 14 2020, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(B), the Company was provided an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, or until July 13, 2020 (the “Extended Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

If, at any time before the Extended Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company’s common stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Bid Price Rule, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10 day period to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(G). While the Company is working toward regaining compliance for continued listing on Nasdaq, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to demonstrate compliance by the Extended Compliance Date.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by the Extended Compliance Date, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). The Company expects that its common stock would remain listed pending the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful.



About InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc., is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury. The Neuro-Spinal Scaffold consists of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which include poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) and Poly-L-Lysine (PLL). The Company is also evaluating other technologies and therapeutics that may be complementary to its development of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant. The Company has a clinical development program for acute SCI and a preclinical development program for chronic SCI.