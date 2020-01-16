iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. is a provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. The Company provides image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography imaging. It operates in two segments: Cancer Detection (Detection) and Cancer Therapy (Therapy). The Detection segment consists of its advanced image analysis and workflow products, and the Therapy segment consists of its radiation therapy products. The Company sells its products through its direct sales organization, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors and resellers. It develops and markets computer-aided detection (CAD) solutions for digital and film-based mammography systems. Its Axxent SPX Controller includes an optimized skin treatment arm customized for compatibility in confined patient treatment rooms in physician office-based facilities.