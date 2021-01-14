INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K and General Instruction B.2 thereunder. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ITEM 7.01—REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On January 14, 2021, Investview, Inc., issued a press release, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.01.

ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:

99.01 Press Release dated January 14, 2021 This filing

* All exhibits are numbered with the number preceding the decimal indicating the applicable SEC reference number in Item 601 and the number following the decimal indicating the sequence of the particular document. Omitted numbers in the sequence refer to documents previously filed as an exhibit.



About INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. It also provides investor education products and newsletters that provide trading ideas. In addition, it offers Foreign Exchange Currency trading newsletters. Its products include Live workshops and workshop certificates; online training and courses; coaching/counseling services; Website/data fees (monthly), and Website/data fees (pre-paid subscriptions). It provides a range of products that allow the self-directed individual investor to find, analyze, track and manage his or her portfolio. Its primary legacy product is an all-inclusive online education, analysis and application platform. The Company provides solution to its clients in the financial community by providing an array of information services that include stock market information and tools.