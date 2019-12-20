SEC Filings INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

This Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this “Amendment”) amends Item 2.05 of the Current Report on Form 8-K of Invacare Corporation (the “Company”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 25, 2019, in which the Company reported its decision to close its Porta Westfalica, Germany production and distribution facility, effective at the end of 2020. At the time of the original filing, the Company was unable to estimate the amount and timing of the restructuring charges associated with the facility closure.

This decision is supportive of the Company’s transformation efforts and is part of the Company’s long-term plan to increase shareholder value by targeting significant contributions from cost reduction activities in Europe.

On December 16, 2019, the Company concluded the applicable works council and consultative processes associated with the Company\’s closure of the facility. The Company expects to incur pre-tax cash restructuring charges of approximately $8.6 million in the Europe segment, of which $8.5 million is expected to be incurred for severance and transition assistance associated with 246 associates and $0.1 million recognized for other closure-related costs. The charges will be expensed between December 2019 through January 2021 with approximately $4.2 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the remainder during 2020. The Company expects to make total cash payments of approximately $8.6 million, of which the substantial majority are expected to be made in January 2021 after initial lesser payments occurring throughout 2020. Once the facility closure is completed in December 2020, the company expects to generate approximately $5.3 million in annualized pre-tax savings, which savings are assumed in the Company’s previously disclosed long-term guidance target to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA run-rate in the range of $85-$105 million by year-end 2020. The Company expects this restructuring to have no adverse impact on meeting the previously disclosed annual guidance for 2019.

