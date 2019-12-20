CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT) Files An 8-K Other Events

The board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that the Initial Dividend (as defined below) for the year 2020 is $ $4,380,644.70 (which, based on the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of December 19, 2019, would result in a dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share of Common Stock).

The “Initial Dividend” has the meaning set forth in the Articles Supplementary defining the terms of the Series L Preferred Stock of the Company, $0.001 par value per share, appearing as Exhibit 4.1 to the Form S-11 Registration Statement (333-218019) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2017.

Notwithstanding the announcement of the Initial Dividend, other than as previously declared, no dividend on the Common Stock has been or will be declared or paid by the Company without further authorization by the Board of Directors or a duly authorized committee thereof. As a result, there can be no assurance of the amount of any future dividend on the Common Stock, whether on an aggregate or per share basis, or of the timing of any future dividend on the Common Stock.



About CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating Class A office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company operates in the business segments, including the acquisition, redevelopment, ownership and management of office real estate, multifamily real estate and hotels. Its real estate portfolio consists of over 30 assets. It has approximately 20 office properties (including over two parking garages and over two development sites), totaling approximately 5.6 million rentable square feet, which are approximately 86.9% occupied; multifamily properties, composed of over 930 units, which are approximately 92.4% occupied, and hotels, which have a total of approximately 1,070 rooms. Its office, multifamily and hotel assets are located in over 10 of the United States markets.