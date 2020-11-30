INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On November 30, 2020, Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the \”Annual Meeting\”). A total of 29,565,943 shares of the Company\’s common stock, par value $0.002 per share, were entitled to vote as of the close of business on October 23, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting. The holders of 20,542,719 shares of common stock, representing a quorum, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, at which the shareholders were asked to vote on two proposals. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy materials which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and first made available to shareholders on or about October 28, 2020. Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the Company’s shareholders at the Annual Meeting, and the final voting results of each such proposal.

Proposal No. 1 –To elect three Class II directors for a three-year term to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Company’s shareholders voted for the election of the three Class II directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (subject to their respective earlier removal, death or resignation) and until their successors are elected and qualified. The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal No. 2 was approved by the shareholders, as recommended by the Company’s board of directors.

There were no other transactions presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated Biopharma Inc. is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. The Company’s business segments include Contract Manufacturing operated by InB:Manhattan Drug Company, Inc.(MDC), which manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers and healthcare providers; Branded Proprietary Products operated by AgroLabs, Inc. (AgroLabs), which distributes nutritional products for sale through market, grocery, drug and vitamin retailers, under the brands of Naturally Noni, Coconut Water, Aloe Pure, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, ACAI Extra, ACAI Daily Cleanse and Wheatgrass, and offers other products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses, which includes the operations of The Vitamin Factory, IHT Health Products, Inc. (IHT), MDC Warehousing and Distribution, Inc., and Chem International, Inc. Its customers are located in the United States, Luxembourg and Canada.