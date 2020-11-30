APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On November 27, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) approved amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated By-laws (as amended and restated, the “By-laws”).

The amendments to the By-laws add provisions relating to electronic transmissions and communications, including, among other things, clarifying that electronic stockholder meetings and electronic consents of directors to Board action are permitted (Article I, Sections 1.1 and 1.7 and Article II, Section 2.15 of the By-laws).

Additionally, the amendments to the By-laws add a new Article V, Section 5.10, to which, unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and that any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring or holding any interest in shares of capital stock of the Company shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of the new Article V, Section 5.10.

The foregoing description of the various amendments to the By-laws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the By-laws, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website https://aptevotherapeutics.com/ under the “News”, “Events”, and “Presentations” sections. The Company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts.

About APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform. The Company has approximately four products in the areas of hematology and infectious diseases, as well as various investigational-stage product candidates in immuno-oncology. The Company’s investigational-stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, ES210, ES425, Otlertuzumab and 5E3. Its technology can produce monospecific and multispecific immunotherapeutic proteins that bind to various targets. The Company’s marketed products are WinRho SDF (Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), HepaGam B (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), VARIZIG (Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human)), and IXINITY (coagulation factor IX (recombinant)).