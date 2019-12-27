Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

As previously disclosed, on June 10, 2019, Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Bankruptcy Petitions,” and the cases commenced thereby, the “Chapter 11 Cases”) for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). Also as previously disclosed, on July 2, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order that, among other things, established bidding procedures to sell substantially all of the Debtors’ assets in accordance with Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code (“Section 363”).

On December 20, 2019, the Company filed its monthly operating report for the period beginning October 1, 2019 and ending October 31, 2019 (the “Monthly Operating Report”) with the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information being furnished under this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01Other Events

As previously disclosed, on December 2, 2019, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Renaissance Purchase Agreement”) with Renaissance Lakewood, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Renaissance”), to which the Company agreed to sell, transfer and assign to Renaissance, to Section 363, certain equipment and related records, in consideration for a purchase price of $275,000 in cash payable at the closing of the transaction. On December 16, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court approved an order authorizing the sale contemplated by the Renaissance Purchase Agreement. On December 19, 2019, the Company consummated the transactions contemplated by the Renaissance Purchase Agreement.

Also as previously disclosed, on September 25, 2019, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Pharmbio Purchase Agreement”) with Pharmbio Korea, Inc., a company organized under the laws of the Republic of Korea (“Pharmbio”), to which the Company agreed to sell, transfer and assign to Pharmbio, to Section 363, specified intellectual property, including patents and rights to the Assigned Marks (as such term is defined in the Pharmbio Purchase Agreement), records and certain other assets related to all strengths, doses and formulations in the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam of the Company’s Subsys® (fentanyl sublingual spray) product, in consideration for a purchase price of $1,200,000 in cash payable at the closing of the transaction. On October 16, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court approved an order authorizing the sale contemplated by the Pharmbio Purchase Agreement. On December 20, 2019, the Company consummated the transactions contemplated by the Pharmbio Purchase Agreement.

The foregoing descriptions of the Renaissance Purchase Agreement and the Pharmbio Purchase Agreement do not purport to be complete and are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by, respectively, the full text of the Renaissance Purchase Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 3, 2019, and the Pharmbio Purchase Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on September 26, 2019, both of which are incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company’s Securities

The Company cautions that trading in the Company’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. It is unlikely that holders of the Company’s common stock will receive any recovery on account of such securities.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,”

“expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, which could include the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to, the terms of and potential transactions contemplated by the Second Amended Plan and the Second Amended Disclosure Statement, the anticipated mailing date of the solicitation materials concerning the Second Amended Plan, the Company’s ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general, the length of time the Company will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases, risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations and increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s reorganization; the effects of disruption from the Chapter 11 Cases making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, to retain key executives and to maintain various licenses and approvals necessary for the Company to conduct its business; uncertainty associated with the Company’s ability to complete the sale of its remaining assets as contemplated by the Bankruptcy Petitions; trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC in addition to those factors, risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s risk factors set forth in Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on August 8, 2019. The Company therefore cautions readers against relying on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information Regarding the Chapter 11 Cases

Bankruptcy Court filings and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are or will be available at a website administered by the Company’s noticing and claims agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/Insys. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, such website or the Bankruptcy Court’s website is not part of this Current Report.

About Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue. The Company markets Subsys through its field sales force focused on supportive care physicians in the United States. Subsys delivers a liquid fentanyl formulation in approximately 100, 200, 400, 600, 800, 1,200 and 1,600 micrograms (mcg) dosages. The Company’s lead dronabinol product candidate is Syndros, which is under review for approval at the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the Company is evaluating sublingual spray, inhaled and intravenous formulations of dronabinol in preclinical studies.