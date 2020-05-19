Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

Story continues below

On May 19, 2020, Insteel Industries, Inc. issued a News Release announcing that its board of directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020. A copy of this release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_183372.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_183372.htm Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Mark A. Carano Vice President,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.