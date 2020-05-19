ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 19, 2020, the Registrant board of directors determined that, in light of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, consultants and service providers, that it will delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) by up to 45 days in accordance with the SEC’s March 4, 2020 Order (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Registrant’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the world and thus the Registrant’s business operations have been disrupted and it is unable to timely prepare and review the Registrant’s financial statements for the March 31, 2020 quarter. As such, the Registrant will be making use of the 45-day grace period provided by the SEC’s Order to delay filing of its Annual Report. The Registrant plans to file its Quarterly Report by no later than June 29, 2020, 45 days after the original due date of its Quarterly Report. The Registrant is not able to predict with certainty the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and results.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements None (b) Exhibits None



About ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Hanover Portfolio Acquisitions, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing a bioelectronic approach to regenerative medicine. The Company operates through two segments: intellectual property licensing and commercialization, and biomedical research and development, which includes development of its square wave form device. Its Immunotronics platform is a non-invasive, non-implantable bioelectronic device for treating/preventing vital organ failure through the reduction of inflammation and cell death. Its Cytotronics platform is being developed to create biologically potent cell therapies. It is using this technology to create a therapy for the treatment of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD), a rare complication following allogeneic tissue transplants. Its Cytotronics platform provides for a method of expanding and manipulating cells using simulated microgravity and Time-Varying Electromagnetic Fields for tissue engineering and cell therapies.