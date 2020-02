On February 6, 2020, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the “Company”) held a special meeting of stockholders in Houston, Texas (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, stockholders were requested to (i) approve an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a one-time reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split Amendment”) of the common stock at a ratio of 1 share-for-10-shares up to a ratio of 1 share-for-20-shares, which ratio will be selected by the Company’s Board of Directors and set forth in a public announcement, together with a reduction in the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 200,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares (the “Reverse Split Proposal”) and (ii) adjourn or postpone the Special Meeting to solicit additional proxies in the event that there were not sufficient votes to approve the Reverse Split Amendment and Reverse Split Proposal (the “Adjournment Proposal”), each as more fully described in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2019.

An ad to help with our costs