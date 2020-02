Story continues below

About Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut. The Bank’s commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans (such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit) to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. The Bank’s retail lending products include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) and time deposits.