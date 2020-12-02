Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 1, 2020, the Company issued a press release reporting the readiness for the launch of their “Forget Me Yes™” data privacy compliance platform. A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

About Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR)

