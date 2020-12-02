COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.







COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 ex2-1.htm Exhibit 2.1 AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER entered into by and among COLLECTORS UNIVERSE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.