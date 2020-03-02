Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Story continues below

On February 27, 2020, Net Element, Inc. (the “Company”) received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The NASDAQ Stock Market notifying the Company that, due to resignation of Mr. John J. Wiegand from the Company’s board, of directors, effective February 7, 2020, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s audit committee requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5605 (the “Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4), the Company has been provided until the earlier of the Company’s next annual shareholders’ meeting or February 7, 2021, to regain compliance with the Rule, or, if the Company’s next annual shareholders’ meeting is held before August 5, 2020, then the Company must evidence compliance no later than August 5, 2020.

The Staff letter stated that, in the event the Company does not regain compliance by such date, Nasdaq rules require Staff to provide written notification to the Company that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Panel (“Panel”). If the Company timely appeals, it would remain listed pending the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to regain compliance as soon as possible, and in any event, not later than the deadline indicated in the Staff letter.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 25, 2020, as per approval of the Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of the board of directors of the board of directors of the Company , the Company entered into an employment agreement with Steven Wolberg, the Company\’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary (the “Agreement”).

The Agreement provides for continuation of the current base salary of $250,000. The term of the Agreement is 5 years, with subsequent 1-year renewals. The Agreement provides for a sign in bonus of 10,000 shares of Company’s common stock, to be granted to Mr. Wolberg to the Company’s equity incentive plan, the severance in the amount of two times annual base salary of Mr. Wolberg if Mr. Wolberg’s employment is terminated by the Company without “cause” (as defined in the Agreement) or Mr. Wolberg terminates the employment for “good reason” (as defined in the Agreement). For each fiscal year during the term of the Agreement, the Agreement provides for a bonus arrangement equal to 50% of Mr. Wolberg’s base salary, payable in the Company’s shares of common stock or, at the Company’s discretion, in cash. Further, for each fiscal year during the term of the Agreement, Mr. Wolberg will be eligible to receive long-term equity incentive awards, as determined by the Committee at the time of grant, to the Company’s equity incentive plan.

The foregoing is a summary description of certain terms of the Agreement, and, by its nature, is incomplete. Copy of the Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. All readers are encouraged to read the entire text of the Agreement.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Net Element, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_175019.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_175019.htm Exhibit 10.1 EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is dated as of February 25,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR)

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.