AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 2, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the \”Company\”) announced that it has benefited from certain tax credits applicable to French technology companies through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AzurRx SAS resulting in a credit of over 1 million Euros in the French Crédit d’impôt Recherche (\”CIR\”), a French tax credit aimed at stimulating research activities. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements with respect to the Company\’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and (ii)other statements identified by words such as \”may\”, \”could\”, \”would\”, \”should\”, \”believes\”, \”expects\”, \”anticipates\”, \”estimates\”, \”intends\”, \”plans\” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company\’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

