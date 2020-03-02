AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 2, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the \”Company\”) announced that it has benefited from certain tax credits applicable to French technology companies through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AzurRx SAS resulting in a credit of over 1 million Euros in the French Crédit d’impôt Recherche (\”CIR\”), a French tax credit aimed at stimulating research activities. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
This Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements with respect to the Company\’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and (ii)other statements identified by words such as \”may\”, \”could\”, \”would\”, \”should\”, \”believes\”, \”expects\”, \”anticipates\”, \”estimates\”, \”intends\”, \”plans\” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company\’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.
About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).

