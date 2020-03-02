AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE Blueprint Exhibit 99.1 AzurRx BioPharma Receives $1.13 million in 2018 CIR (French Research Tax Credit) ● CIR provides up to 30% in non-dilutive R& D tax relief to eligible research-based French companies ● CIR offers significant source of support for on-going MS1819 Phase 2 clinical studies in Europe NEW YORK,…
About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).