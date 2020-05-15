ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On May 14, 2020 ImmuCell Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the May 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT).

99.1 Press Release of ImmuCell Corporation dated May 14, 2020.



About ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation is an animal health company. The Company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries segment. The Company has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle, and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis. The Company’s lead product, First Defense, is manufactured from cows’ colostrum utilizing its vaccine and milk protein purification technologies. Its Wipe Out Dairy Wipes are made from a non-woven fabric that allows for a vigorous cleaning. It also developed California Mastitis Test (CMT), which is used for bulk tank, as well as individual cow sample monitoring and is used to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. Its product development initiative is Mast Out, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows.