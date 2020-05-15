SEC Filings BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. Other Events

On May 15, 2020, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release outlining certain aspects of the dividend election process for the Company\’s second quarter dividend.

The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On May 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted amendments to the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan (the “Plan”). Under the terms of the amended Plan, if the Company makes a distribution to be paid in cash or in stock at the election of stockholders as of the applicable dividend record date (a “Cash/Stock Distribution”), each stockholder will be required to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash or in shares of the Company\’s common stock (“Common Shares”), to such notices, forms or other documentation as may be provided to the stockholder by the Company (the “Election Forms”). If the stockholder is a Plan participant and elects to receive the Cash/Stock Distribution in cash, the stockholder will be deemed to have elected not to participate in the Plan solely with respect to such Cash/Stock Distribution and will receive the distribution in cash subject to any rules applicable to the distribution that may limit the portion of the distribution the Company is required to pay in cash. If the stockholder is a Plan participant and elects to receive the Cash/Stock Distribution in stock, the stockholder will receive the distribution in newly issued Common Shares. The number of newly issued Common Shares credited to the stockholders\’ account in either case will be determined by dividing the dollar amount of the distribution (or portion of the distribution to be paid in Common Shares) by the price per Common Share determined in accordance with the Election Forms rather than to the formula(s) otherwise applicable under the Plan. Except as described above, the terms of the amended Plan are identical to the those of the Plan in place at the time of the amendment.

Descriptions of the Automatic Dividend Reinvestment Plan in this current report are qualified in their entirety by reference to a copy of such document that is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this current report and incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.