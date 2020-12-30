SEC Filings ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On December 23, 2020, ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the \”Company\”) and Jonathan Morris, the Company\’s Chief Financial Officer, agreed by mutual understanding that Mr. Morris\’ employment as an officer and employee of the Company will terminate effective on December 31, 2020, to allow Mr. Morris to focus on other professional opportunities. Mr. Morris\’ termination was not due to any disagreements with respect to the Company\’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Morris shall also cease to serve as the Company\’s principal accounting officer and principal financial officer, effective as December 31, 2020. Management is currently in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Mr. Morris, and anticipates making an announcement in the near future regarding Mr. Morris\’ successor. Also effective on December 31, 2020, Ben Smeal resigned from his position as a director of the Company. Mr. Smeal\’s resignation is due to a family matter requiring his full attention at this time, and was not the result of any disagreements with respect to the Company\’s operations, policies or practices.