BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Files An 8-K Other Events

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest, and cash and cash equivalents held by the Trustee from time to time. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to a royalty on approximately 16.42% of the lesser of first approximately 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from the working interest of BP Alaska, in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope in Alaska or the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from that working interest. The Prudhoe Bay field is one of four contiguous North Slope oil fields that are operated by BP Alaska and are known collectively as the Prudhoe Bay Unit. The Royalty Interest is a non-operational interest in minerals. The Prudhoe Bay field is located on the North Slope of Alaska, approximately 250 miles north of the Arctic Circle and over 650 miles north of Anchorage.