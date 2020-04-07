IDT CORPORATION (NYSE:IDT) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On April 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted the Company’s Sixth Amended and Restated By-Laws, effective as of April 6, 2020, with the effect of changing the position of Chairman of the Board from an officer position to a Board position and making such corresponding changes to the following Articles and Sections:

3.1 IDT Corporation Sixth Amended and Restated By-Laws (as amended on April 6, 2020)



