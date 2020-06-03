ICONIC BRANDS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ICNB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 1, 2020, the Company issued a letter to shareholders. The full text of the shareholder letter is set forth in Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto and is incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K as if fully set forth herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Iconic Brands, Inc. Exhibit

About ICONIC BRANDS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ICNB)

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a beverage company. The Company is engaged in the process of raising funds and identifying investment opportunities in operating businesses. The Company intends to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in one or more business opportunities presented to it by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a publicly held corporation. Its subsidiaries include BiVi, LLC and Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC. BiVi, LLC is made up of BiVi 100% Sicilian Vodka. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC is an educational platform that helps start-ups, investors and owners navigate the regulatory boundaries of the Cannabis market. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC offers step-by-step live and online training platforms covering topics, such as marijuana business licensing qualification process, State license applications, seed to sale tracking, and medicine and money.