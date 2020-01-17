iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On January 13, 2020, iCAD, Inc. (the “ Company ”) entered into an employment agreement (the “ Employment Agreement ”) with Michael Klein to continue serving as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Klein’s compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $400,000, effective as of November 19, 2019, and a target annual incentive bonus of up to 65% of his base salary if the Company achieves goals and objectives determined by the Compensation Committee.

In connection with the Employment Agreement, on January 13, 2020, the Company granted Mr. Klein an option to purchase 110,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $8.77 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the grant date.

Mr. Klein is also entitled to customary benefits, including participation in employee benefit plans as well as a monthly automobile allowance. The Employment Agreement provides that if his employment is terminated without “cause” or if he terminates his employment for “good reason” (as such terms are defined in the Employment Agreement), then, among other things: (i) he will continue to receive an amount equal to his base salary for the 15 month period from the date of his termination; (ii) he will receive the pro rata portion of