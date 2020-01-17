BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:BSET) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Story continues below

(a) Amendment to Bylaws:

The Board of Directors resolved on January 15, 2020, to amend Article III, Section 2 of the Company’s By-laws to decrease the number of directors from eight to seven.

Item 9.01(d). Exhibits

Exhibit 3. By-Laws of Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-3 2 ex_169807.htm EXHIBIT 3 ex_169807.htm Exhibit 3 BY-LAWS OF BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.