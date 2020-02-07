iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On February 6, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the postponement of its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting was rescheduled to be held on March 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. local time at The Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, 21 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022.

The Company decided to postpone the Annual Meeting after becoming aware that Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”) was not timely delivered to beneficial holders of the Company’s common stock before the originally scheduled meeting date. The Annual Meeting has been postponed to March 5, 2020 to ensure that all stockholders receive materials required by the proxy rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the requirements under Schedule 14A.

iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.