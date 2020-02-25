iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 of the Original Filing to disclose the number of each series of the Company’s outstanding warrants exchanged to the Warrant Exchange Agreement, dated February 20, 2020, described in the Original Filing and to amend the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock issued to the Warrant Exchange Agreement and the number of original warrants that remain outstanding following the completion of the transactions contemplated in the Warrant Exchange Agreement.

4.2 Form of Amended and Restated Series B Warrant to Purchase Common Stock*

4.3. Form of Promissory Note*

10.1 Warrant Exchange and Amendment Agreement, between the Company and certain Holders, dated February 20, 2020*

*Incorporated by reference to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2020 (Commission File No. 001-35023).



About iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

Story continues below

iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.