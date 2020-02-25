SEC Filings Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the following information and the exhibits referenced herein are being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and are not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; are not subject to the liabilities of that section and are not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

On February 25, 2020, management of Ciner Resources LP (the “Partnership”) held a conference call relating to financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as well as Partnership developments. A replay of the conference call is available on the Partnership’s website at www.ciner.us.com in the “Investor Relations” section for seven days following the call. The text of the transcript of the conference call is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is hereby incorporated herein by reference.

During the conference call, as reflected in the transcript of such call attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, management of the Partnership referenced the following non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) financial measures:

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax, depreciation, depletion and amortization, equity-based compensation expense and certain other expenses that are non-cash charges or that the Partnership considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, maintenance capital expenditures and income taxes, each as attributable to the Partnership. The Partnership may fund expansion-related capital expenditures with borrowings under existing credit facilities such that expansion-related capital expenditures will have no impact on cash on hand or the calculation of cash available for distribution. In certain instances, the timing of the Partnership’s borrowings and/or its cash management practices will result in a mismatch between the period of the borrowing and the period of the capital expenditure. In those instances, the Partnership adjusts designated reserves (as provided in the partnership agreement) to take account of the timing difference. Accordingly, expansion-related capital expenditures have been excluded from the presentation of cash available for distribution. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. The Partnership defines distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of distributable cash flow as of the end of the period to cash distributions payable with respect to such period.

Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing the Partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. The Partnership’s non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Partnership’s results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio may be defined differently by other companies, including those in the Partnership’s industry, the Partnership’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.

Refer to the tables included under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated herein by reference for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective nearest comparable GAAP measures.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.