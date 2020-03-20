iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.