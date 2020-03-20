BIOMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Biomerica, Inc. (the “Company”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating by reference into the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-219130) the items filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1.

About BIOMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. is a biomedical company, which develops, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s medical diagnostic products are sold around the world in over two markets, including clinical laboratories and point of care (physicians’ offices and over-the-counter drugstores). The Company operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East and other foreign countries. The Company’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications, or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens or other substances, which exist in the human body in various concentrations. The Company primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal (GI), food intolerances, diabetes and esoteric tests. The Company’s diagnostic products use immunoassay technology.