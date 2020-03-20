HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:HGT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 20, 2020, the Registrant issued a news release announcing that it will not declare a monthly cash distribution for the month of March 2020. A copy of the news release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Current Report, including the news release attached hereto, is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.