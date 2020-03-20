HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:HGT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On March 20, 2020, the Registrant issued a news release announcing that it will not declare a monthly cash distribution for the month of March 2020. A copy of the news release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Current Report, including the news release attached hereto, is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|Exhibit 99.1
|
|News Release dated March 20, 2020
HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d851611dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1 [NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE] HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES NO MARCH CASH DISTRIBUTION Dallas,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:HGT)
Hugoton Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company is created pursuant to the Hugoton Royalty Trust Indenture between XTO Energy Inc., as grantor, and NationsBank, N.A., as trustee. Southwest Bank is now the trustee of the trust of the Company. XTO Energy is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Its properties are gas-producing properties located in the Hugoton area of Oklahoma and Kansas, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and the Green River Basin of Wyoming. XTO Energy operates approximately 95% of the properties. The Company’s Hugoton area is a domestic natural gas producing area. XTO Energy is a producer in the Ringwood, Northwest Okeene and Cheyenne Valley fields of Major County, the Northeast Cedardale field of Woodward County and the Elk City field of Beckham County, the principal producing region of the properties in the Anadarko Basin. The Green River Basin is located in southwestern Wyoming.
An ad to help with our costs