HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On March 25, 2020, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached exhibit are being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 htgm-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 htgm-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Full Year 2019 Results Increased product and product-related services revenue over prior year,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms automate the molecular profiling of genes and gene activity using its nuclease protection chemistry on a range of biological samples. The Company’s HTG EdgeSeq chemistry, together with its HTG Edge or HTG EdgeSeq instrumentation and software, automates and adapts its nuclease protection chemistry to enable analysis using next generation sequencing (NGS) instrumentation. The HTG EdgeSeq system utilizes substantially the same sample preparation reagents as its original chemistry, but allows for read out on an NGS instrument.