GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 24, 2020, GNC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The text of the Press Release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits:
Exhibit Number Description
99.1 Press Release, dated March 24, 2020
Exhibit Index
GNC HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 earningsreleaseexhibit991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit GNC Holdings,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com. Its Franchise segment consists of its domestic and international franchise operations. Its Manufacturing/Wholesale segment consists of its manufacturing operations in South Carolina and its wholesale sales business. The Company’s brands include Mega Men, Ultra Mega, Total Lean, Pro Performance and Pro Performance AMP, Beyond Raw, GNC Puredge, GNC GenetixHD and Herbal Plus. The Company offers products through GNC.com, LuckyVitamin.com and www.drugstore.com.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR