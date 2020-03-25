SEC Filings GNC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GNC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 24, 2020, GNC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The text of the Press Release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

