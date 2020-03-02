Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that as of the Early Tender Date, as contemplated in its previously announced exchange and tender offers (the “Offers”) and solicitation of consents for the Company’s outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 and 5.000% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Senior Notes” and together with the 2020 Senior Notes, the “Existing Notes”) holders of approximately 83.4% of the 2020 Senior Notes and holders of approximately 94.8% of the 2021 Senior Notes have tendered Existing Notes in the Offers.

Given that the preliminary results are well below the required threshold of 99% required to the terms of the Offers, the Company, in consultation with its advisors, is exploring a range of options with its stakeholders with the common objective of strengthening the Company’s financial position. Consistent with this goal, the Company is deferring certain upcoming debt service payments and the requisite lenders under the applicable debt documents intend to provide for the suspension of exercise of rights in connection with the deferral of these payments while the parties continue their discussions.

