ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 28, 2020, Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Company”) held its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results conference call and webcast. A copy of management’s prepared remarks and a copy of the related presentation are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and are hereby incorporated by reference.

The information in Item 2.02, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Atlantic Power Corporation’s management’s prepared remarks with respect to the Atlantic Power Corporation fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results conference call and webcast. 99.2 Presentation prepared with respect to the Atlantic Power Corporation fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results conference call and webcast.



Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. Atlantic Power’s power generation projects in operation have an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,140 megawatts (MW), in which its aggregate ownership interest is approximately 1,500 MW. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in approximately 20 operational power generation projects across over nine states in the United States and approximately two provinces in Canada. The Company’s power generation projects are primarily located in California, the United States Mid-Atlantic, New York and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.