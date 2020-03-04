SEC Filings Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 3, 2020, Matthew J. Meyer, the Chief Accounting Officer of Horizon Global Corporation (the “Company”), assumed the role of principal financial officer of the Company from Richard J. Jok, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who has taken a leave of absence for medical reasons. The biographical information about Mr. Meyer is contained in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2019 and is incorporated herein by reference.