Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 3, 2020, Matthew J. Meyer, the Chief Accounting Officer of Horizon Global Corporation (the “Company”), assumed the role of principal financial officer of the Company from Richard J. Jok, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who has taken a leave of absence for medical reasons. The biographical information about Mr. Meyer is contained in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2019 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through two segments: Cequent Americas and Cequent APEA. The Cequent Americas segment consists of two operating segments: Cequent Performance Products (CPP), a manufacturer of aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) towing and trailering products and accessories, and Cequent Consumer Products (CCP), a provider of towing, trailering, vehicle protection and cargo management solutions serving the end user through retailers. The Cequent Americas segment has operates in North America, and its towing and trailering-related products are sold through retail, aftermarket and OE channels. The Cequent APEA segment focuses its sales and manufacturing efforts outside of the Americas, operating in Australia.

