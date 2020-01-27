HOMETRUST BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on March 5, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases. Municipal leases are secured primarily by a ground lease for a firehouse or an equipment lease for fire trucks and firefighting equipment to fire departments located throughout North and South Carolina. The Company purchases investment securities consisting primarily of securities issued by the United States Government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, as well as certificates of deposit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).