SEC Filings First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Story continues below

On January 27, 2020, First US Bancshares, Inc. issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is furnished to, but not filed with, the Commission.

FIRST US BANCSHARES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 fusb-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 fusb-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contact: Thomas S. Elley 205-582-1200 FIRST US BANCSHARES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc., formerly United Security Bancshares, Inc., incorporated on June 4, 1999, is the bank holding company for First US Bank (the Bank or FUSB). The Bank operates a finance company, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. (ALC). The Bank operates through two segments: FUSB and ALC. As of December 31, 2015, the Bank operated and served its customers through 19 banking offices located in Brent, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Coffeeville, Columbiana, Fulton, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa and Woodstock, Alabama. The Bank provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals and other individuals. As of December 31, 2015, ALC operated and served its customers through 22 offices in Alabama and southeast Mississippi. FUSB Reinsurance underwrites credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies.